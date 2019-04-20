Services
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
DuBois Funeral Home
700 S. White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
Browns Mills - Absent from the body, present with The Lord. On April 18, 2019, Miriam L. (nee Rowand) Goller, age 87, beloved wife of the late Clifford of Browns Mills, NJ. Devoted mother of Clifford Steven Goller (Theresa), Charlene G. Fisher, and Ruthann M. Goller (Bart). Devoted sister of Zena Birkhoffer, Edgar Rowand, and Eleanor Renshaw. Cherished grandmother of DeAnna, Daniele, Steven, Cody, Steffanie, and Samantha. Also survived by 6 great grandchildren and many nieces, and nephews.

Mrs. Goller was an active member of Lighthouse Church, Lumberton, NJ, being involved in prison ministry and nursing home ministry. She worked as a nursing assistant, life insurance clerk, and a food server for New Lisbon Development Center, Woodlawn Twp, NJ.

Viewing will be held Tuesday Evening 7-9pm at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106, and on Wednesday 11:00-12:00pm, April 24, 2019 at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00pm. Interment Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle, Wrightstown, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lighthouse Church, 716 Main St, Lumberton, NJ 08048. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
