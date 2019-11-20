|
|
Miriam Lenore Reier
Burlington, NC formerly of Haddonfield, NJ - (nee Williams) On Nov. 18, 2019, age 84, of Burlington, NC; Loving mother of Charles "Charlie" Henry (Kerri) of Burlington, NC and Kimberly Burnum (Winfield) of Voorhees, NJ: Beloved grandmother of Charles Henry Reier, Jr.; Dear sister of CarolAnn Stotzner (William) of FL and sister-in-law of John Reier of San Antonio, TX. She was pre-deceased by her husband Charles Gandar Reier, sister Sandra Williams and her parents.
Miriam worked as an Office Administrator at RCA/Lockheed Martin for 35 years. She enjoyed arts and crafts but most importantly she treasured time spent with her family.
Miriam's family will receive friends on Friday Evening, Nov. 22nd, 6-8 pm, and to her Service at 10 am on Saturday, Nov. 23rd both at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Interment, Colestown Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. The family requests that memorial gifts be forwarded to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or donations made to your local SPCA.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019