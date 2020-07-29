1/1
Miriam R. Kachur
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam R. Kachur

Pennsauken, NJ - Miriam Rubins Kachur, 94, of Pennsauken, NJ for 60 years, Passed away on July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Alex Kachur for 64 years, who died in 2012. Dear mother of Carolyn and Jim Boxmeyer of Philadelphia, PA and Lewis Kachur, ex-wife Elizabeth, and partner, Catherine Craft of NY.

Also survived by two granddaughters, Sarah Boxmeyer and Rachel Kachur, both of NY.

Miriam was born on August 8, 1925 and grew up in Lawrence, MA.She was the youngest of three daughters of Albert and Sadie Rubins. Miriam Kachur graduated from the University of Wisconsin and pursued graduate work there. She moved to Philadelphia with her college roommate and worked with the American Friends Service committee. She met Alex when they both volunteered for the Henry Wallace presidential campaign. She completed her teacher certification at Glassboro State College (currently Rowan Univserity). A long time substitute teacher in Pennsauken schools, she then taught fifth grade for over twenty years at the Costello School in Gloucester City, NJ.

Relatives and friends of the family are kindly invited to sign the virtual remembrance at www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com on behalf of Inglesby and Sons Funeral Home, 2426 Cove Road. Pennsauken NJ 08109.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Katz JCC Senior Adult Program by contacting Brian Adler at badler@jfedsnj.org or www.katzjcc.org.

Internment will be private at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Inglesby & Son Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved