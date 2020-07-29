Miriam R. Kachur
Pennsauken, NJ - Miriam Rubins Kachur, 94, of Pennsauken, NJ for 60 years, Passed away on July 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Alex Kachur for 64 years, who died in 2012. Dear mother of Carolyn and Jim Boxmeyer of Philadelphia, PA and Lewis Kachur, ex-wife Elizabeth, and partner, Catherine Craft of NY.
Also survived by two granddaughters, Sarah Boxmeyer and Rachel Kachur, both of NY.
Miriam was born on August 8, 1925 and grew up in Lawrence, MA.She was the youngest of three daughters of Albert and Sadie Rubins. Miriam Kachur graduated from the University of Wisconsin and pursued graduate work there. She moved to Philadelphia with her college roommate and worked with the American Friends Service committee. She met Alex when they both volunteered for the Henry Wallace presidential campaign. She completed her teacher certification at Glassboro State College (currently Rowan Univserity). A long time substitute teacher in Pennsauken schools, she then taught fifth grade for over twenty years at the Costello School in Gloucester City, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Katz JCC Senior Adult Program by contacting Brian Adler at badler@jfedsnj.org or www.katzjcc.org
.
Internment will be private at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.