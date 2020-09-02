Mitchell D. Joseph
Voorhees - September 1, 2020. Son of Lisa and Mark Joseph. Brother of Jason and Alyssa Joseph. Born 10/9/90, Mitchell had struggles with Familial Dysautonomia (FD), but he almost always had an infectious smile to all around him. He graduated Holly Dell and loved to surround himself with Batman, superheroes, and Disney villains. Graveside services are 2:00pm Thursday at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Contributions can be made to the Dysautonomia Foundation, www.familialdysautonomia.org
or Temple Beth Sholom, www.tbsonline.org
.