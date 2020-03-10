|
Mitzi (May) Longer
Cherry Hill, NJ - March 9, 2020. Wife of the late Samuel Longer. Mother of Nina Longer, Fred (Cindy) Longer and the late Joan Longer. Grandmother of Joshua, Rachel, Augustus, Jacob, Alexander and Samuel. Sister of Pearl Mangold. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 10:30 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Mt. Sharon Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Fred & Cindy Longer on Thursday evening until 9:00 pm and at the home of Nina Longer on Saturday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020