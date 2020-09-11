Molly Lynch



On March 25, 2020, former Cherry Hill resident, Molly Lynch, passed away in San Diego. Born June 20, 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota, she was 85 years old.



She is predeceased by her husband John T. Lynch and her son Brendan P. Lynch



Molly grew up on the White Earth Reservation in Ogema, MN along with her mother and two sisters after her father passed away when the girls were young. She attended Washington High School in St. Paul where she excelled academically, graduating salutatorian in her class. Upon graduation, she earned a scholarship to attend St. Katherine University where she received her nursing degree. After graduating, she joined TWA as a flight attendant where she was able to indulge in some of her favorite activities, traveling the world and meeting new people.



In 1958 on a layover in NYC, Molly was introduced to John T. Lynch IV by a mutual friend. They were married in October 1959. They would go on to have eight children and a lifetime of rich and wonderful stories, including some that have turned into local lore.



An avid reader, Molly loved mysteries and Erma Bombeck. She was a fan of bad horror films and looked forward to Dr. Shock's Saturday line-up. She loved a good laugh and could tell a bawdy joke. She always threatened to run off with the Dy-Dee Diaper man if we did not behave.



When Molly was not working or throwing her 50th load of laundry into the washing machine or tending to a needy child, she relished being creative with family meals. Many a meal she would introduce an odd ingredient, cinnamon sugar in chili, a leftover apple into tuna casserole, remnants of catsup as spaghetti sauce. She shared a kindred spirit with Julia Child and believed her recipes would one day grace the next edition of "Joy of Cooking."



Molly was a philatelist, if collecting S&H green stamps can be called that. She would quickly fill the Saver Book and send off for the Daisy 7-pc glass set, the mushroom shaped salt and pepper shakers, or the bubblegum pink bathtub tray.



Along with a house filled with family and friends, Molly had an odd assortment of wayward and misfit cats and dogs. These pets had names like Bud-A-Boo, One Eye, Purdue Man, and Pretty Face. But her favorite was a Great Dane named Fritz. Molly could be spotted in her Saturn with her enormous Fritz in the front seat, stopping for a McDonald's burger, an indulgence rarely afforded her children.



Molly was the first Web MD, her medical expertise constantly in demand. Her tried and true remedies included rubbing a potato on warts and burying the spud in the backyard. Complaints of stomach aches were followed with, "Go sit on the toilet." She never understood the appeal of Jane Fonda's fitness regime when she believed a good run around the house with a vacuum would achieve the same results.



Molly loved and adored her children. She nurtured each of her children's unique spirits and fostered their creativity. She was a rare and beautiful mother. She raised seven children and led by example. Undaunted by life's turmoils, she met each challenge head-on and persevered, teaching her children the importance to never give-in or give-up. She was always able to find the humor in everything, especially during vexing times. It is this rare talent that she imparted onto each of her children, the ability to find joy and humor when the day's obstacles arise. Molly's time with us was a generous and a beautiful gift from God. Each of us was blessed to have had her as our mother. She is missed.



Molly is survived by her seven children - John, Daniel, Kathy Burke, Laura Janneck, Moira Cramer, Deirdre Tenant, and Kevin. Her fiery and playful spirit lives on within her beautiful grandchildren - Mason, Sean, Thomas, Liam, Lily, Ava, Molly, Kelan, Annette, and Kieran.



Donations in her memory may be made to the Red Cross. A Memorial Mass will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:50AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church located at 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ 08008.









