Mona E. Gibson
Mona E. Gibson

Linwood - (nee Lewington) passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 at the age of 86, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of the late John Gibson. Devoted mother of Lisa DePasquale and son-in-law Daniel and the late Lynne Weber. Loving grandmother of the late John Zachary Weber and Samantha and Nicholas DePasquale.

Mona came to the United States from her home in Oxford, England after marrying her love, John, who was stationed there during the Korean War. They made their early home in Pleasantville, NJ. Mona worked at Steinbach's Department Store in the Shore Mall for over 20 years as a Cosmetics Rep. She was affectionately known as the "Clinique Lady" to her loyal customers. Mona was a member of "The Girls", a wonderful group of War Brides from England, Scotland and Wales, who immigrated to the Pleasantville area and became lifelong friends, meeting every Thursday night for many years. In later years, Mona resided in Sewell, NJ, with her daughter Lisa and son-in-law Daniel. She spent time vacationing with the family, visiting the shore, going to the theater and taking daily adventures with her wonderful friend, Peggy. Mona will be forever held close in the hearts of her family and friends and will be missed greatly.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Wednesday 6:00 - 7:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Memorial Service 7:00 pm. Inurnment with her husband at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery will take place privately.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mona's memory to Samaritan Gift Processing Center, PO Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
AUG
19
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
