Mona E. Gibson
Linwood - (nee Lewington) passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 at the age of 86, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of the late John Gibson. Devoted mother of Lisa DePasquale and son-in-law Daniel and the late Lynne Weber. Loving grandmother of the late John Zachary Weber and Samantha and Nicholas DePasquale.
Mona came to the United States from her home in Oxford, England after marrying her love, John, who was stationed there during the Korean War. They made their early home in Pleasantville, NJ. Mona worked at Steinbach's Department Store in the Shore Mall for over 20 years as a Cosmetics Rep. She was affectionately known as the "Clinique Lady" to her loyal customers. Mona was a member of "The Girls", a wonderful group of War Brides from England, Scotland and Wales, who immigrated to the Pleasantville area and became lifelong friends, meeting every Thursday night for many years. In later years, Mona resided in Sewell, NJ, with her daughter Lisa and son-in-law Daniel. She spent time vacationing with the family, visiting the shore, going to the theater and taking daily adventures with her wonderful friend, Peggy. Mona will be forever held close in the hearts of her family and friends and will be missed greatly.
