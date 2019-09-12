|
Monica Albano
Blackwood - Monica Albano (nee Strobl), on September 10, 2019, of Blackwood, NJ. Age 61. Beloved wife of 41 years to Peter Albano. Devoted mother of Jennifer Miller (Jonathan), Alana Albano and Peter Albano (Jenna). Proudest Mom Mom of Grayson, Harper, Sloane and Peyton. Dear daughter of Genoveva Strobl (nee Konradt) and the late John Strobl. Loving aunt of Tammy Peters (Bill). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11:45am Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Hope Parish Church, St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass 12pm in the church. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Monica's memory to the by visiting "In Memory Of" at www.inmemof.org/gardner. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 12, 2019