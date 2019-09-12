Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Monica Albano
Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish Church, St. Agnes RC Church
701 Little Gloucester Rd
Blackwood, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Hope Parish Church, St. Agnes RC Church
701 Little Gloucester Rd
Blackwood, NJ
View Map
Monica Albano


1958 - 2019
Monica Albano Obituary
Monica Albano

Blackwood - Monica Albano (nee Strobl), on September 10, 2019, of Blackwood, NJ. Age 61. Beloved wife of 41 years to Peter Albano. Devoted mother of Jennifer Miller (Jonathan), Alana Albano and Peter Albano (Jenna). Proudest Mom Mom of Grayson, Harper, Sloane and Peyton. Dear daughter of Genoveva Strobl (nee Konradt) and the late John Strobl. Loving aunt of Tammy Peters (Bill). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11:45am Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Our Lady of Hope Parish Church, St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass 12pm in the church. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Monica's memory to the by visiting "In Memory Of" at www.inmemof.org/gardner. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 12, 2019
