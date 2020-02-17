|
|
Monica Nemitz
Chester Springs, PA - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Monica Nemitz, 74. She left us on February 13, 2020 at her home in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania surrounded by family and friends. Monica was born in Hamilton Township, New Jersey on February 20, 1945 to Americo and Monica Orsi (Foden).
Monica lived a full and happy life as a devoted wife and loving mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with her family and friends. She especially loved her role as Grami.
Monica is the beloved wife of Arthur Nemitz for 49 blessed years of marriage. She is the adoring mother of Tricia Piontek (Christopher) and Scott Nemitz; cherished grandmother of Rees Piontek; dear sister of Linda Allegretti (Andrew), Constance Coulson (Milton), and Michael Orsi; and lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Monica will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, unfailing selflessness, caring heart, loving embrace, and unconditional love. Her remarkable strength and courage were an inspiration to all whose lives she touched. She will be dearly missed and eternally in our hearts,
A funeral service celebrating Monica's life will be held at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335 on Friday, February 21st at 11 am with a visitation prior from 9:30 to 10:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Monica's honor to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at give.ocrahope.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020