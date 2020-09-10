Monroe (Roe) Howell
The Evergreens in Moorestown - On September 2, 2020 at the age of 94, as a resident of The Evergreens in Moorestown, and previously a resident of Haddonfield for 45 years, and the beloved husband of Betty Howell (deceased) for 57 years passed comfortably in Moorestown NJ. Mr. Howell is survived by his son Thomas M Howell (Carla) of Moorestown and 5 grandchildren Chelsea H Trcka of St. Paul MN, Iain R Harriman Burnsville MN, Megan C Fitch of Vancouver BC, and Brooklyn T Bowerman, of Haddon Township, and Christopher L Howell, of Collingswood. Roe is also predeceased by his daughter Suzanne Harriman (2006) and son Lawrence Howell (1991).
Also surviving are his favorite great grandchildren: Olivia and Trent (Haddon Township), Raphaela and Matteo (Vancouver), and Kaelan (Burnsville MN).
With the assistance of the GI Bill, after serving in the USN during WWII, Roe attended and graduated from Rutgers College of Engineering. He enjoyed an active and full life supporting and caring for his family, working for RCA for over 30 years, spending summers in Greensboro VT and especially playing tennis and golf.
Roe maintained a wide circle of friends. He will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.
Roe, had many distinct communities of friends throughout his life in addition to his family, at Rutgers, RCA, the Edward Howell Association, East Jersey Proprietors; in Haddonfield (including The ROMEOs), Greensboro VT, Englewood FL and finally at the Evergreens; where he made many close and lasting friendships.
Roe's family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 24th, 11 to Noon at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roe's name may be made to the Salvation Army (https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/
).
