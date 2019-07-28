Resources
Morris Reid Jr.


1927 - 2019
formerly of Camden - On July 24th, Morris H. Reid Jr. our Beloved Patriarch; Father, Grandfather, and Great- Grandfather passed away. He is survived by his brother Charles Reid of California. His son; Morris H. Reid III (Yvonne), grandchildren; Kwan, Al-Hakeem, Dominique and Jujuan. Five great grandchildren and Special Companion; Tina Mack, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

As a member of the Philadelphia and Camden city educational system, Morris served as a consultant to the Boards of Education. His love for education was demonstrated in his classrooms at Bok High School as well as during his time as principal of Phillip Randolph Vocational School. He was a veteran of the army and loved the saxophone. A private memorial will be held. www.boydfuneralservices.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 28, 2019
