Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Berger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris William Berger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morris William Berger Obituary
Morris William Berger

On May 15th, 2020, Morris William Berger passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted wife and three children.

The only child of Holocaust survivors, Harry and Rose Berger, Morris was born in Munich, Germany and raised in South Philadelphia. Morris resided in Bensalem, PA, Cherry Hill, NJ and Delray Beach, FL prior to living in Mount Laurel, NJ. An MBA accountant by profession, Morris enjoyed animals, history, and science, but above all he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife Susan of more than 50 years; his beloved children, Dana Radonsky (Seth), Robyn, and Erik Berger (Amy). He was a cherished Poppy to his three grandchildren Luke, Alaina, and Wesley. He made friends wherever he went, which accounted for his long list of lifelong pals and new ones.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral and shiva are private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund or a .
Published in Courier-Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -