|
|
Morris William Berger
On May 15th, 2020, Morris William Berger passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted wife and three children.
The only child of Holocaust survivors, Harry and Rose Berger, Morris was born in Munich, Germany and raised in South Philadelphia. Morris resided in Bensalem, PA, Cherry Hill, NJ and Delray Beach, FL prior to living in Mount Laurel, NJ. An MBA accountant by profession, Morris enjoyed animals, history, and science, but above all he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife Susan of more than 50 years; his beloved children, Dana Radonsky (Seth), Robyn, and Erik Berger (Amy). He was a cherished Poppy to his three grandchildren Luke, Alaina, and Wesley. He made friends wherever he went, which accounted for his long list of lifelong pals and new ones.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral and shiva are private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund or a .
Published in Courier-Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020