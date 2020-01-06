|
Morton S. Corman
Barrington - Morton S. Corman, 98, of Barrington, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.
He was born on July 10, 1921 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Maurice and Rose Corman. Morton was a graduate of Northeast Philadelphia High School and the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. He married Maria Flavin on August 25, 1962, the two were married for 38 years until her passing in 1998. Morton was also a veteran of the United States Navy and served in World War II in the Pacific Theatre. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and loving personality.
Morton is survived by his sons, Michael Corman (Faye) of Barrington, NJ and Matthew Corman (Brigit) of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Camille, Jon Paul, Julia and Sean; and cousin, Andrew Shapiro.
Services will be held at a later date in New Jersey.
The family requests that contributions in Morton's memory be made to Wills Eye Hospital,www.willseye.org/giving/give-now/.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020