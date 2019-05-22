Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
Muriel McQuade
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Catholic Community of Christ our Light
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Catholic Community of Christ our Light
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
Mt. Laurel - On May 18, 2019, age 90, (nee Edwards) of Mt. Laurel, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late John T. McQuade, Sr. and loving mother of Maureen (Andrew) Bertolino, John T. McQuade, Jr. (Joy), Jackie (Doug Harris) McQuade and Maggie McQuade. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren Andrew, Kayla and Julianna Bertolino; John T. McQuade, III (Kirsten), Aubrey McQuade, Anna (Jeremy) Walton and Matthew, Megan, Mark and Aidan McQuade; 4 great grandchildren Evelyn, Alice, Jack and Moriah McQuade. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday morning from 8:30-10:00 AM in the Catholic Community of Christ our Light 402 N. Kings Highway Cherry Hill, NJ. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 M in church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Catholic Community of Christ our Light.
Published in Courier-Post on May 22, 2019
