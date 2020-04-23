Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Muriel Haines
Muriel Haines


1923 - 2020
Muriel Haines Obituary
Muriel Haines

Collingswood - HAINES, MURIEL Elaine (nee Tompkins), passed away on April 21, 2020. Age 96.

Predeceased by her loving husband of 20 years, Edward H Haines. Survived by: her daughter, Susan T. Haines and her son, Keith J. (Peggy Beck) Haines; grandchildren: Katy (Paul) Hanlon & Laura (Ryan) McGorty of NY; Brian (Michele) Haines, Lisa (Craig) Polite, Denise (Pete) Clark and Kevin (Krystal) Haines of NJ; great-grandchildren: Oliver Hanlon; Matthew & Andrew McGorty; Mako, Tyger, Danny, & Brielle Haines; Markus & Myles Polite; Amelia & Hazel Clark; and KJ Haines; and by Muriel's dearest, devoted friend John Mercer.

Muriel was born in Bernardsville, NJ, daughter of F. Lester and Nellie (Compton) Tompkins. As a child, she moved to Collingswood, NJ. She attended Collingswood High School where she played in the Marching Band. She graduated from Centenary Junior College for Women in Hackettstown, NJ. Muriel fondly remembered the joy she had as a kindergarten teacher for 35 years at Haddonfield Friends School. She enjoyed the many friends she met there and cherished visits from past students.

Mrs. Haines was a lifetime member of Collingswood Presbyterian Church where she was the first female deacon. She served and supported the church for almost 90 years.

Due to current restrictions, burial will be private. A memorial service will be held when conditions permit. Contributions in Muriel's memory may be made to Collingswood Presbyterian Church, 30 Fern Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108 or to Haddonfield Friends School, 47 N. Haddon Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033.

To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
