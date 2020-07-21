Muriel Jean Stoops (Rudolph)
Marlton - Muriel Jean Stoops (Rudolph) of Marlton, NJ, passed away peacefully July 17, 2020 at age 83. Muriel was a long-time resident of Palmyra, N.J. where she attended Palmyra High School, graduating in 1954. After obtaining her Degree in Education from Juniata College, Muriel went on to be a dedicated teacher for many years in the Palmyra elementary school system, teaching several generations of children, primarily in kindergarten and First Grade.
Muriel had a love of the shore where she spent many summers throughout her life. She enjoyed fishing and boating. She was an award winning crafter having several of her cross stitch projects win State Awards. She was a regular volunteer at the Presbyterian Church Thrift Store and was a member of the Porch Club in Riverton, NJ.
Muriel was the devoted wife of 57 years of the late Irvin. She is survived by son, Gary Hulton (Junko); daughter, Sandra Taylor (Bill); and son, Kenneth Stoops (Nancy) and the late Melissa Hancock (Paul). She was the proud and loving grandmother of Jesse and Sophia Hancock, Ryan Hulton, Lauren and Christian Taylor, Amy and Kimmie Stoops (fiance Zach), and Michael Loeschwitz (Natalie). Great-grandmother of Georgio, Landon, Carter and Aubrey. Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, Muriel and Christian ("Rudy") Rudolph and brother Richard ("Dick") Rudolph.
Relatives and friends are invited on Friday 10 am - 11:15am at the Weber Funeral Home 112 Broad St, Riverton. Interment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park. The funeral service will follow at Noon. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Wiley Mission of Marlton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wiley at www.wileymission.org
