Myrene S. Engel
Medford, NJ - MYRENE S. "KIKI" ENGEL (Nee Bradshaw), passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25th, 2019. She was 97 yrs. of age. Born in Hampton, VA, she is the daughter of the late John Henry and Laura Bradshaw. She was the Loving Wife of 71 years to the late Francis J. Engel Sr. Kiki graduated from Merchantville High School. During WWII, Myrene worked in the crystal lab at RCA in Camden. Later, Kiki and Francis raised their family in Pennsauken. Kiki loved being a mother to her 3 children. As her children grew up, she and her husband traveled extensively- taking cruises and tours, often with their friends, Myrtle and Ray Krause. In 1984, Kiki and Francis moved to Medford where they resided for 30 years. Myrene is the Loving Mother of Mary Ann Greene and her husband Stanley, the late Dorothy Engel, and the late Francis J. Engel Jr. and his wife Joanne (nee Dougherty). She is also the grandmother of Stephanie Kardos and her husband Keith and Francis J. Engel III and his wife Elizabeth, the great grandmother of 5 and the great great grandmother of 1. She is the sister of Laura Virginia Zalokoski and the late Norman Bradshaw. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Sunday, December 1 from 3:30 - 4:00 PM at the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, NJ, where a Memorial Service will be held on Sunday at 4:00 PM. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family requests memorial donations in Myrene's name to the Protestant Community Church, commonly known as the Cathedral of the Woods, 100 Stokes Rd, Medford Lakes, NJ, 08055. (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019