Myrtle T. Christie



Collingswood - Myrtle T. (nee Talmon) Christie, wife of the late George H. Christie, of Collingswood passed in her home on March 31, 2020. Myrtle, along with her late sisters Anita and Eleanor, was a Fairview girl. She was Secretary and "pinup" of her Camden H.S. Class of January 1936. She attended Peirce and was a secretary at PSFS prior to marriage. Myrtle, known to have a sweet tooth, was an interesting, wonderful lady telling many exciting stories about her long life. During her lifetime and in passing, she was very generous to many Collingswood area worthy charities and organizations. Myrtle is survived by nieces Christine Weydemeyer of MA and Roberta Rhoads of GA, their families and many friends. Many thanks for the care she received from caregiver Rita and her "man Friday" Pat.



In accordance with her direction, there will be no public services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store