N. M. Balotin, MD
Cherry Hill - November 30, 2020. Husband of Marie Balotin and the late Maryann Balotin. Father of Helena Bergen, Joan Sollis, and Karol Balotin. Grand-Father of Max Bergen, Kary Inserra, Sam Rosenberg. Great Grand-Father of Raya. Step-father of Valerie Gentieu and Maria Gentieu. Step grandfather of Alexandria. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday at 1:00 pm at Crescent Memorial Park (Sec. F), Pennsauken, NJ. Contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF.org
) or Holy Redeemer Hospice (Holyredeemer.com
)