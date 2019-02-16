|
|
Nabila H. Dajani
Of Marlton, NJ. - Formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Passed away on February 15, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Walid Z. Dajani. Loving mother of Elaine Dajani Carroll (Michael) and Hasan Dajani (Lorraine). Devoted grandmother of Katherine Amira. Dear sister of Raja O. Beidas, Nabil H. Dajani, Baha H. Dajani and the late Amira Dajani. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Dajani worked as a librarian at Princeton University, and previously at other institutions. She was a member of the American Association of University Women and the Haddon Fortnightly, was a volunteer at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Kimmel Center and knit baby hats for area hospitals. She was also an avid bridge and mah jongg player. The family will receive condolences at her residence 2-5pm on Sunday, February 17. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the cancer .
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 16, 2019