Bellmawr - Nadine T. Ambrico (nee Garruti), on August 17, 2019, of Bellmawr, formerly of Camden. Age 74. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Robert Ambrico who she missed and wanted to be reunited with. Devoted mother of Theresa Ann Carlson (Timothy). Loving grandmother of Grace Ann who lit up her life and who she "loved infinity." Dear sister of Rosemarie Braaksma. Cherished aunt of Marie Carr, Denise Mercantini, William Braaksma, and Barbara Paciocco. Special friend of Rochelle Puzzutiello, Mary Toomey, and Carolyn Curiale. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and dear friends. There will be a viewing from 6pm to 8pm Tuesday evening at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE and from 9:45am to 10:45am Wednesday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Mary, Mother of the Church, 20 Braisington Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ. Funeral Mass 11am in the church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Nadine's memory to a food bank of the donor's choice. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 20, 2019