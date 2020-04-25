|
Nancy A. Albrecht
Pennsauken - Nancy A. Albrecht (nee Pacenza), longtime Pennsauken resident passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was 81. Born in Philadelphia, to the late Joseph and Artemesia Pacenza, her family moved to Maple Shade when she was a young girl. Nancy worked at Bell Telephone and Wee Love Day Care Center. She loved playing games with her grandchildren, and was an avid bingo and trivia player. She also enjoyed cooking, shopping, and making crafts.
She is survived by her loving husband, George J. Albrecht, Jr. of 57 years and children, Michael (Tracey) Albrecht of Cherry Hill, Jeffrey (Lisa) Albrecht of Pennsauken, and Diana (Matthew) Kirk of Riverside. Grandchildren Sidney, Landry, Luke, Kelly, Noah, Tyler, Jacob, and Miles. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, and special nephew John (Annette) Pacenza of West Creek. She will also be missed by her faithful pet Ginger.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Almost Home Animal Shelter, 9140 Pennsauken Hwy C, Pennsauken, NJ 08110.
Funeral services will be private. For condolences and more information please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020