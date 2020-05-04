|
Nancy A. Anderson
Shamong - Nancy A. Anderson, 79, of Shamong, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Heritage Assisted Living in Hammonton.
Nancy's gifts included her ability to make a house a home, which she filled with love, socializing, and good food for her family over generations. She had many interests including crafting, finding a good bargain, bowling with friends, and she was a happy person who loved being with people. She would fully give her time and attention to others, a gift that she passed on to her daughters. She would rather give then get. Nancy was a skilled crafter and was also a gifted, self-taught painter who could paint uncanny reproductions of almost anything.
Nancy was predeceased by her daughters, Robin Anderson and Kristen Jannicelli; her brothers, Alan Fream and Jonathan Fream. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Nels Anderson; her daughters, Lisa Kennedy (Michael) and Kate Anderson (Steve Zuiker); her grandchildren, Jesse, Lindsay, Meghan, Grace, and Malin; her great-grandchildren, Anthony, Patrick, Thomas, Andy, and Kennedy; her sister, Barbara Rich; and her nieces, Sarah and Elizabeth; and nephews, Scott and Barry.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.mathisfuneralhome.com.
