Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Nancy Ceccoli
Nancy Ceccoli

Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078

Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078

Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish; Annunciation BVM Church
601 W. Browning Road
Bellmawr, NJ

Bellmawr - Nancy C. Ceccoli (nee DeTurck) on February 15, 2019 of Bellmawr. Age 81. Beloved wife of the late Oscar Ceccoli. Loving mother of Michael and Mark (Mary). Dear grandmother of Megan and Zachary. Great grandmother of 3. Loving sister of Lydia (Harry) Maul, Donald and Dennis. Dear aunt of Harry and Ronald Maul and Gregory and Gary DeTurck. Nancy taught at Ethel Burke School in Bellmawr. There will be a viewing on Thursday evening, February 28, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm and Friday morning March 1, 2019 from 8:15am to 9:15am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am Friday, St. Joachim Parish; Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 26, 2019
