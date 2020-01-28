|
|
Nancy Colvin
Williamstown - Nancy E. Colvin (nee Stone), 68, of Williamstown, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Loving daughter of the late Mearle and late Virginia Colvin Sr. Devoted mother of the late Leonard Johnston. Dear sister of Mearle Stone, Jr., Michael Stone, Daniel Stone, Brian Stone, Colleen Dollar and the late Timothy Stone. Loving aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, February 7th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 South Main St., Williamstown. Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM. Inurnment St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown.
Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020