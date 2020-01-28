Services
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-7244
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
420 S Main St
Williamstown, NJ 08094
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Colvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Colvin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Colvin Obituary
Nancy Colvin

Williamstown - Nancy E. Colvin (nee Stone), 68, of Williamstown, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Loving daughter of the late Mearle and late Virginia Colvin Sr. Devoted mother of the late Leonard Johnston. Dear sister of Mearle Stone, Jr., Michael Stone, Daniel Stone, Brian Stone, Colleen Dollar and the late Timothy Stone. Loving aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, February 7th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 South Main St., Williamstown. Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM. Inurnment St. Mary's Cemetery, Williamstown.

Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -