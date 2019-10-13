Services
Nancy E. Costa

Nancy E. Costa Obituary
Nancy E. Costa

Williamstown - Nancy E. Costa (nee Johnson), of Williamstown, NJ, passed away October 4, 2019, at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Joseph Costa, Jr. Loving mother of Jeffrey Costa (Kimberly) and Steven Costa (Tammy). Caring grandmother of Kristy, Kelsey, Katie, Steven Jr., Samuel and Benjamin. Dear sister of the late Barbara Firmani and sister in law of Doris Morlino, Diane Marone, Chuck Costa, Raymond Costa, and Dennis Costa. Nancy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, October 19, from 10 AM to 10:30 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. The funeral mass will be at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Nancy's name to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 13, 2019
