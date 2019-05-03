Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
8:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Nancy E. Freed Obituary
Nancy E Freed

Clementon - On May 1, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Clifford H. & Katherine J. Freed. Beloved sister of the late Clifford F. Freed. Survived by sister-in-law Edna M. Freed of Clementon, three nieces Kathy (Steve) Brown of Clementon, Chris (Bubba) Middleton of Clementon, Sherry (Harry) Parks of Erial, 3 great nieces, 4 great nephews, many great-great nieces & nephews and her loving dog Dilbert. Nancy was a Physical Education teacher for almost 40 years at Overbrook Highschool. She was a member of the Clementon Republican Club and loved to play golf. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday evening 6pm to 8pm followed by funeral services 8pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Cremation and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nancy's name to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 3, 2019
