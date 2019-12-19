|
Nancy E. Groark
Mount Laurel - Nancy Ellen Groark (Twigg), age 70, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away in the comfort of her own home while surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Mrs. Groark was born in Camden, NJ and raised in Pitman, NJ before moving to Mount Laurel 27 years ago. Nancy had great appreciation for art, painting, singing and dancing. She also enjoyed gardening and dragons. But above all, she cherished the time spent with family, especially her children, grandchildren, and four legged child, Asher. She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Nancy is survived by her beloved spouse, Michael J. Groark, Sr.; mother, Miriam Twigg; children, Steve Karpo, Sarah Karpo, Rachael Karpo, Michael J. Groark, Jr., Damian Groark, Alison Groark-Thom, & Asher; sisters, Lynn Carey, Patty Kemery; grandchildren, Evan, Harrison, Hayden, Emersen, Parker, Kloie, Jamison.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21st from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Final disposition will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to Puppies & More Rescue http://puppiesandmorerescue.org/donate/
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019