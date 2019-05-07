|
Nancy E. Miller
Deptford - Nancy E. Miller of Deptford, NJ, passed away on May 4, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of sixty years to the late Phillip J. Miller, Jr.. Loving mother of Philip J. Miller, III of FL, Diane Miller of Deptford, NJ, the late Glen Miller, Ron Miller (Lisa) of Feasterville, PA, and Joanne Spickler of AZ. Proud grandmother of Philip IV, the late Mark, Heather, Lisa, Jessica, William, James, and Samantha; and great grandmother of Seanna, Jordyn and Liam. Dear sister of Kenneth Jackson (Ann) of Glassboro, NJ, the late Charles Jackson (Edna is surviving, of Philadelphia, PA), and William Jackson (Barbara) of Voorhees, NJ.
Nancy was a longtime member of the Church of the Holy Spirit in Bellmawr, NJ. She was a loving grandmother and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a love for all animals.
Viewing will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ 08012 where a service will immediately follow at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Feasterville-Trevose, PA. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 7, 2019