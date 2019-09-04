|
|
Nancy F. Hubbard
Longtime
Haddonfield
resident - (nee Fream) On Sept. 1, 2019, Age 88, Beloved wife of Robert D. "Bob" Hubbard and Loving mother of Barbara (Sam) Reynolds of Haddonfield and the late Robert A.
Nancy was a member & past Pres. of the Haddonfield Garden Club, a founding member & past Pres. Of the Cooper's Creek Questers and a member of the Haddonfield Gourmet Group.
Nancy's family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 5th, 10:30-11:15 AM, at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where her Memorial Service will follow at 11:30 AM. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Nancy may be made to the First Baptist Church of Haddonfield, 124 Kings Hwy. E., Haddonfield, NJ 08033; where she was a longtime dedicated member.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 4, 2019