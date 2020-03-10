|
|
Nancy J. Filer
Murrells Inlet, SC - Nancy J. Filer, 66, of Murrells Inlet, SC formerly of Allentown, PA passed away peacefully in her residence, wrapped up in love, surrounded by family on March 6, 2020. She was born June 29, 1953 in Camden, NJ.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jean Seitz of Greenville, SC; mother-in-law, Mary Louise Filer of Reading, PA and father-in-law, Enoch William Filer of Reading, PA.
Survivors include her loving husband, Richard Filer of Murrells Inlet, SC; father, Frank Seitz of Martinez, GA; daughter, Megan Filer of Seattle, WA; son, Jeff Filer and his wife Danielle of Lexington, SC; sister, Sue Seitz of Martinez, GA; and two grandchildren, Kellen and Greyson.
Even until her last breath, Nancy's devotion and faith in God were an inspiration to us all. An avid gardener and bird watcher, Nancy was inspired by all of God's creation and loved to express this joy in her crafts. All her life, Nancy was passionate about education and some of her happiest moments were teaching elementary school and reading to her beloved grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 12:00-1:30pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. A celebration of Nancy's life will take place at 1:30pm with Rev. Benji Wham officiating.
The family has requested that memorial contributions in Nancy's name be made to Defeat GBM Research Collaborative (a subsidiary of the National Brain Tumor Society) http://defeatgbm.org/
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. David Cachia, and the entire Neuro Oncology team at MUSC, as well as the entire Amedisys Hospice Care Team. Thank you for your kindness and compassion, you have been a blessing to our family.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020