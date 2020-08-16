Nancy J. Griffith
West Deptford - Passed peacefully on August 15, 2020, of West Deptford, NJ, formerly of Haddon Heights, NJ, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 69 years old. Beloved wife of 47 years to Harold L. Griffith, Jr. Dear mother of Lee (Amy) and Kelly (Paul) Thompson. Loving grandmother of Tyler, Bryn, Kierstyn and Blake.
Nancy had a long career as a medical secretary for many area physicians. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends in Ocean City, NJ and watching her grandchildren participate in their sports and other activities.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday 10 AM to 12 Noon at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 12 Noon. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CHOP, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104 or Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054 (www.samaritannj.org
) or AWA, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
.