Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Mattaliano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. Mattaliano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy J. Mattaliano Obituary
Nancy J. Mattaliano

Lindenwold - On April 14, 2019, Nancy (nee Lunn), age 92, surrounded by her loving family went to be with her Savior. Beloved wife of the late Paul A. Mattaliano. Survived by children Paul (Linda), Nancy Dixon, Gary (Rose), and RoseAnn (Robert) Cesario; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now