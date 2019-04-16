|
Nancy J. Mattaliano
Lindenwold - On April 14, 2019, Nancy (nee Lunn), age 92, surrounded by her loving family went to be with her Savior. Beloved wife of the late Paul A. Mattaliano. Survived by children Paul (Linda), Nancy Dixon, Gary (Rose), and RoseAnn (Robert) Cesario; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 16, 2019