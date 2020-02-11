Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Nancy McGrath
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Nancy J. McGrath


1955 - 2020
Sicklerville - Nancy J. McGrath (nee Winsor), on February 7, 2020, of Sicklerville; formerly of Bellmawr. Passed surrounded by family. Age 65. Loving daughter of the late Eugene and Nancy Winsor (nee Daniels). Beloved wife of Fran McGrath. Devoted mother of Jess. Dear sister-in-law of John (Sue), Diane (Marty), Debbie (Joe), Terry (Larry), Jim, Ruth (Mike), and the late Donna. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, special friends Ted Kidd and Betty Horne, and her beloved dog Gus. Nancy loved bowling, Rod Stewart music, playing horseshoes, the beach, camping, traveling, gardening, and hosting parties. She was an avid shopper, Flyers fan, and animal lover. Nancy was also a coach at Bellmawr Girls Softball. There will be a viewing for 9am to 11:15am Friday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11:30am Friday morning at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
