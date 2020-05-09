|
Nancy J. Miller
Mount Ephraim - MILLER, NANCY J., 52, of Mount Ephraim, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Bernice E. (nee Minarik) Miller; her husband, Peter Rosado; her aunts and uncles, Wes and Ellie Mazur and Bud and Liz Bretscheider; and many cousins including Robert and Lynne Minarik. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Miller. Services are private at this time and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 9 to May 10, 2020