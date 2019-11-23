|
|
Nancy June Clark
Nancy June Clark passed away on November 13, 2019 at the age of 84 after a long, difficult battle with Parkinson's disease. She was surrounded by family and friends when she passed. Nancy will be terribly missed by her children: Steve (Liz) of Ocean City, Doug (Candy) of Egg Harbor Twp., Lisa DeMarino (Ralph) of Haddonfield, and Paul (Kim) of Audubon; her grandchildren: Andy Clark (Adrienne), Jen Levy (Josh), Alex Clark; Meagan, Edward and William Clark; Nate, Olivia, Julianna and Josh DeMarino; Zach Clark; great grandchild: Henry Clark; her brother Barry Taffler (Jenny) of Sneads Ferry, NC, sister-in-law Barbara (Frank) Schmidt of Elkins Park, PA, brother-in-law Raymond Zdebski of Glen Mills, PA. and many nieces, nephews and friends. We take comfort in knowing she is now with our father Henry and her parents Al and Nan (Schoenherr) Taffler. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Ocean City, NJ. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am with a service to follow at 10:30 am. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be sent to the Clark/Hartmann Ministerial Scholarship Fund c/o The Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Haddonfield, NJ or ( www.michaeljfox.org ).
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019