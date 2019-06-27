Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Parish, Assumption Church
318 Carl Hasselhan Dr.
Atco, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Parish, Assumption Church
Nancy Kowalczyk Obituary
Nancy Kowalczyk

Marlton, NJ - Nancy Kowalczyk, age 72, of Marlton, NJ, passed away suddenly on Monday June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Jerald Kowalczyk. Loving mother of Lisa (Larry) Stauffer and Jerald (Kristen) Kowalczyk II. Proud grandmother of Ryan, Shane, Hayley, Sydney, and Brody. Dear sister of Haines (Lynn) Forbes, Jr. and sister-in-law of Lynnette (Phil) Ferrante. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Nancy was born in Philadelphia, PA and had resided in Marlton for the past 47 years. She worked as a line supervisor for Kellogg's Corp. in Blue Anchor, retiring in 2010.

Visitation will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Christ the Redeemer Parish, Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. A funeral mass will begin at 11:00 am in the church. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 27, 2019
