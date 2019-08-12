|
Nancy L. Mulford
Sewell - Nancy L. Mulford (nee Briggs), on August 10, 2019 of Sewell, NJ. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Devoted mother of Gary (Linda), Paula (Steve), Robin (Bill), Kim, Linda (Ray) and Susan (Jeff). Loving grandmother of 15. Great grandmother of 26. Beloved sister of the late Joan and Dianne. Loving daughter of the late Merton and Juanita Briggs. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and loved by many. Nancy was the Founder of the Nancy Mulford Studio of Dance. There will be a viewing on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 9pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the , 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 12, 2019