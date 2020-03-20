|
Nancy L Webster
Formerly of Haddonfield - (nee Lewi) On March 18, 2020; Age 91; longtime Haddonfield resident; Beloved wife for 61 years of the late Theodore L.; Loving mother of Linda (Wayne) Gilchrist of Townsend, DE and Ted Jr. (Donna) of Berlin, NJ; Devoted grandmother of Jennifer & Scott Gilchrist and Michael & Matthew Webster; Great-grandmother of 7; Dear sister of Melinda Beal of Kansas.
Nancy was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield and was a chairwoman and cook at Prime Timers for many years. Affectionately known as "Cookie Nana" to her grandchildren, Nancy took great joy in sharing her culinary talents with family and friends. A member of the Haddonfield Garden Club, she was an avid gardener who was especially proud of her beautiful roses. She also delighted in her work at The Perfect Blend coffee shop for many years.
Nancy's services will be held Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Nancy's memory to Serenity Hospice at 56 Georgetown Rd. Bordentown, NJ 08505.
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services of Haddonfield
856-429-1945 www.KainMurphy.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020