Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Twp. - (nee Seeger), on March 27, 2019. Formerly of Haddon Heights. Age 80. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mother of Debbie Leporace (Tano), Lisa Wilson, Lori Fiore (Chris), and Jessica Middleton (Don). Loving Nanny to Michelle, Vincent, Mario, Melissa, Victoria, Christopher, Brooke, Jill, Luke, Kelsey, Sean and great-granddaughter, Gia. Dear daughter of the late William and Phyllis (nee Wylie) Seeger and sister to the late Ronald Seeger.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Sunday 9:00 - 11:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral Service 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.

Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 29, 2019
