Services
Kimble Funeral Home
1 Hamilton Ave
Princeton, NJ 08542
(609) 924-0018
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Harlingen Reformed Church
2142 US-206
Belle Mead, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Littleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lucas Littleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lucas Littleton Obituary
Nancy Lucas Littleton

Nancy Lucas Littleton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, at 61 years of age.

She is survived by her husband Arthur Littleton and son Matthew Lucas. She also leaves behind her brother Jack Lucas, his wife Donna, and their daughters Lindsay Hebert, Leah and Kelly Lucas. A loving mother, wife and dog mom to Buddy.

Nancy was also an accomplished business executive having served in senior sales and marketing roles with many prestigious companies such as Proctor and Gamble, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Frito Lay.

Nancy grew up in Haddon Township, NJ and graduated from Haddon Township High School. She received her bachelor's degree from Houghton College in upstate New York. After moving from place to place across the country for her career, Nancy moved to Skillman, NJ in 1998 and has lived there with her husband and son ever since. Nancy was loved dearly by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Harlingen Reformed Church, 2142 US-206, Belle Mead, NJ, starting at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the at donate3.cancer.org would be appreciated by both her and her family.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kimble Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -