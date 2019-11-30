|
Nancy Lucas Littleton
Nancy Lucas Littleton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17, at 61 years of age.
She is survived by her husband Arthur Littleton and son Matthew Lucas. She also leaves behind her brother Jack Lucas, his wife Donna, and their daughters Lindsay Hebert, Leah and Kelly Lucas. A loving mother, wife and dog mom to Buddy.
Nancy was also an accomplished business executive having served in senior sales and marketing roles with many prestigious companies such as Proctor and Gamble, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Frito Lay.
Nancy grew up in Haddon Township, NJ and graduated from Haddon Township High School. She received her bachelor's degree from Houghton College in upstate New York. After moving from place to place across the country for her career, Nancy moved to Skillman, NJ in 1998 and has lived there with her husband and son ever since. Nancy was loved dearly by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Harlingen Reformed Church, 2142 US-206, Belle Mead, NJ, starting at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the at donate3.cancer.org would be appreciated by both her and her family.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019