Nancy Lynn Candera
Audubon - On July 26, 2019, Nancy passed away unexpectedly at her home in Audubon, NJ. Born in Camden to the late, Hamilcar H. and Gertrude "Dee" Candera, Nancy worked for most of her life at the USDA in Woodbury.
Nancy is the beloved mother of Lindsey (John) Swartz; the cherished grandmother of Ave and Jack Swartz; the sister of Sandra Michelle Zalud (Michael), Diane Ryan (John) and H. Hal Candera (Marlyn); the aunt of Kirsten Mahon, Bryan Mahon and the late Breanne Mahon. She is also lovingly survived by her stepfather, Samuel Devine; her lifelong friend, Donna Costello and the rest of the Phelan family along with her cat, Jezzy.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Monday morning, August 5th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where Her Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM.
Published in Courier-Post on July 31, 2019