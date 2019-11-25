|
|
Nancy M. Shaw
Mt. Laurel - NANCY M. SHAW (nee Merritt), of Mt. Laurel, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at her home. She was 92 years of age. Born in NY, she is the daughter of the late Eugene Willard and Virginia B. Merritt and the wife of the late Milton Shaw II. She has resided in Mt. Laurel for many years moving there from Marlton, NJ and was a long time member of Fellowship Alliance Chapel in Medford, NJ. She is the Beloved Mother of Debora M. Schneck (Howard) of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Michael C. Shaw (Lisa) of Lancaster, PA, Patricia S. Ford (Frank) of Hatfield, PA and Wendy S. Harris (Daniel) of Lumberton, NJ and the Loving Grandmother of Carla J. Lynch (Paul), Laura S. Jacobsen (John), Joseph B. Schneck (Kristen), Valerie J. Butterhof (Charles), Justin M. Shaw (Erin), Rebekah D. Shaw, Matthew C. Shaw (Jenna) Jennifer L. Alexeichik (David), Joshua M. Ford (Lola), Jacob D. Ford, Christopher D. Harris (Brooke), Hannah M. McCammitt (Christopher), Meghan K. Harris and Benjamin T. Harris. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Sandra S. Grady of TX and also 21 Great Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 noon at the Fellowship Alliance Chapel, 199 Church Rd., Medford, NJ where a Celebration of her Life will be held at 12:00 noon. Interment was private in the Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air, MD. Funeral arrangements are by the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, Medford, NJ. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family requests memorial donations to Fellowship Alliance Chapel, 199 Church Road, Medford, NJ 08055. (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019