Nancy Powell
Medford (formerly of Berlin) - On March 9, 2020, Nancy (nee Thompson), age 90, beloved wife of the late Harold Powell. Survived by many loving friends. Nancy served in the US Air Force and was a faithful member of Erial Community Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Friday 12:00 noon at Erial Cemetery, 1725 New Brooklyn Rd., Erial, NJ 08081. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020