Nancy R. Oliveri
Atco - OLIVERI, Nancy R. (nee Young) On October 22, 2019. Of Atco, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA and formerly of Beverly Hills, FL. Beloved wife of the late Russell A. Oliveri, Sr.. Loving mother of David Young (Celeste), James Young, Anthony Oliveri (Gina), George Oliveri, Ronald Oliveri (Janet) and Russell Oliveri Jr. (Terry). Dear sister of John Young, Jr. (Carolyn), Eileen Conaway (the late Bernard "Junie") and Lorraine Seip (Charles). Adoring grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of five. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday October 29th from 9:30 AM-11 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A funeral service will be help at 11 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the at .
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019