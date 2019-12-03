Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
Nancy V. Blazer Obituary
Chesilhurst, NJ - Nancy V. Blazer, age 90, of Chesilhurst, NJ, passed away on Monday December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Blazer. Loving mother of Bob, William, and Linnea Blazer. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey, Steven, Michael, and Ashley; great-grandmother of 9 and great-great grandmother of 1. Dear sister of Emily Brooks and the late Maryanne Feeney.

Nancy was born in Peekskill, NY, and resided for many years in Ancora, NJ, before moving to Chesilhurst in 1981.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 am. Cremation will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
