|
|
Nancy Yetter
Stratford - Nancy McElhinney Yetter, 86, of Follansbee, WV, formerly of Stratford, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in her home.
Nancy was born on September 14, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of Hugh Patrick McElhinney and Alice (Edwards) McElhinney.
Nancy retired after 35 years as a medical assistant and office manager for Dr. John Capelli in Haddonfield, NJ. She was a member of East Baptist Church in Philadelphia and then Oaklyn Baptist Church, NJ, where she participated in the church choir, Bible studies, the American Baptist Women group and many other activities sponsored by the church. After moving to WV, Nancy attended the Follansbee Presbyterian and New Somerset Christian Churches.
Many will remember Nancy for her love of singing in the church choir, watching TCM, researching her genealogy, reading and planning trips to Ocean City, NJ and to Rumney Bible Conference in NH with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Yetter, in 1990. Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Kim Johnson (Gregory) of Follansbee, WV and Karen Bonatz (Christopher) of Easton PA and now North Carolina; three grandchildren: Callie and Sean Bonatz and Tracy Johnson, and a great grandson, Alexander Johnson. Nancy is also survived by her sister, Alice Browne, a cousin, George Edwards, her niece and nephew and their children, and friends and in-laws with whom she remained close.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. at the Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084.
Interment will be on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Road, Drexel Hill, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your church or a charity, in Nancy's name. Thank you.
The James Funeral Home of Follansbee, WV and the Zale Funeral Home of Stratford, NJ are honored to assist the Yetter family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 4, 2019