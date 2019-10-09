|
Nannette Lanza
Atco - Nannette Lanza (nee Simcik) age 67yrs of Atco NJ passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in 1952 in New Britain, CT.
Nannette is predeceased by her loving husband, John Lanza and her son, Ryan Lanza. She is survived by her daughter, Suzy Lanza. Family & friends are invited to Nannette's visitation on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at the Christ The Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM. Cremation was held private for the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019