Naomi F. Southwick
Pennsauken - Naomi F. Southwick, age 87, of Pennsauken, NJ, passed away on April 23, 2020 due to complications of the coronavirus. She was born to the late Francis and Mabel (nee Davis) Abel in Camden, NJ. Naomi was a graduate of Merchantville High School Class of 1950. Naomi retired in 1993 from Safeguard Business Systems as an inside sales representative. She was a devoted member of Temple Lutheran Church for over 60 years. Naomi loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of life, kindness, selflessness, and happiness. Noami will be deeply missed.
Naomi is predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert H. Southwick, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Robert H. Southwick, Jr. (Claire Zilbergelder), JoAnn M. Mammoccio (Tavi Cinelli), Susan Shelley (Scott), Stephen Southwick, and Patricia Andrzejewski; grandchildren, Michelle Mammoccio, Samuel Mammoccio, Jr. (Danielle), Andrea Mammoccio Horiates (Tom), Brett Shelley, Christopher Shelley, Max Shelley, Jenna Southwick, Emilee Southwick, and Luke Andrzejewski; and great grandchildren, Olivia Mammoccio, Andrea Mammoccio, Samuel Mammoccio III, Norah Mammoccio, Sophia Horiates, and Joseph Murray.
Due to current gathering restrictions, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Larc School by visiting larc.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020