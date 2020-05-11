Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Voorhees - May 11, 2020. Wife of Melvin J. Cohen. Mother of Roy (Janis) Cohen, Esq. Grandmother of Beth (Jay Leary) Cohen, Sarah (Jonathan) Butz, Wendy Scanlan, Brian Scanlan and Max Pressman. Great grandmother of Hazel Cohen, Phoebe Cohen, Wesley Butz, Shane Butz, Julian Scanlan, Jordyn Anderson, Aubrey Scanlan, Ella Scanlan and Sydney Pressman. Sister of the late Harriet Liftman and the late Gerald Goldstein. Graveside funeral services will be private. Contributions can be made to Lions Gate, www.lionsgateccrc.org or the ,
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020
