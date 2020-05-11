|
|
Naomi G. Cohen
Voorhees - May 11, 2020. Wife of Melvin J. Cohen. Mother of Roy (Janis) Cohen, Esq. Grandmother of Beth (Jay Leary) Cohen, Sarah (Jonathan) Butz, Wendy Scanlan, Brian Scanlan and Max Pressman. Great grandmother of Hazel Cohen, Phoebe Cohen, Wesley Butz, Shane Butz, Julian Scanlan, Jordyn Anderson, Aubrey Scanlan, Ella Scanlan and Sydney Pressman. Sister of the late Harriet Liftman and the late Gerald Goldstein. Graveside funeral services will be private. Contributions can be made to Lions Gate, www.lionsgateccrc.org or the ,
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020